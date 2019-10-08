BC Ferries is planning to add 93 more sailings than usual to its busy Thanksgiving long-weekend schedule.

The Thanksgiving holiday is often the busiest weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, the ferry service said in a news release.

“At peak times, some sailings may reach passenger capacity and some walk-on customers may experience a sailing wait,” BC Ferries said.

The most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, according to the ferry service.

The most popular travel day of the long weekend will be Thanksgiving Monday, with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

The ferry service will add: