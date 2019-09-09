

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





BC Ferries plans to start serving beer and wine aboard its vessels between Victoria and Vancouver.

The ferry service announced the rollout Monday, saying that alcohol will be served onboard for a trial period beginning in late October.

BC Ferries had initially planned to pilot alcohol sales aboard its vessels starting in June, but had to wait for liquor licence approval from the province.

“Many of our customers have said they would like to have a glass of wine or beer with their meal while sailing with us,” said Melanie Lucia, BC Ferries' executive director of catering and terminal operations.

“We look for ways to enhance the customer experience and are pleased to now offer these beverages in the Pacific Buffet.”

The Pacific Buffet is found on three vessels -- the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Coastal Celebration -- servicing the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.

Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with a meal and are limited to one drink per customer.

BC Ferries already offers beer and wine for sale on northern routes sailing to and from Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast ports.

This is the first time beer and wine will be offered on sailings linking Vancouver and Victoria. The ferry service says the trial will continue for one year to allow BC Ferries to review customer and employee feedback, as well as revenue numbers to evaluate the pilot and determine its success.