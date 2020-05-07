VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is adding several daily sailings to the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route beginning next week.

Starting May 15, two more sailings will run from Monday through Friday. One sailing will depart from Swartz Bay at 11 a.m., and one will depart from Tsawwassen at 1 p.m.

One day later, effective May 16, two morning sailings will be added for all seven days of the week. The sailings include a 7 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay and a 9 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen.

Starting May 24, two new sailings will be introduced for Sundays. A 3 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and a 5 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay will be added.

These added sailings will continue to operate at 50 per cent maximum passenger capacity, as per Transport Canada guidelines. The capacity limit will remain in effect until at least June 30.

In the meantime, BC Ferries will continue to use its enhanced cleaning practices put in place amid the pandemic.

The organization asks that people continue to refrain from any non-essential travel at this time.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during these extraordinary circumstances.”

Further information on BC Ferries current schedule can be found on the company’s website online here.