

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Arts Council is giving out $1.5 million in arts funding across B.C., as part of the first round of grants connected to a recent budget increase.

A total of 191 grants are being distributed, with 102 of them going to community festivals. Others will be awarded to individual artists through the Visual Arts Awards program.

"Arts and culture connect, challenge and inspire us," said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

"Through our increased investment in the BC Arts Council, we are working to enrich our neighbourhoods, improve peoples' lives and attract even more visitors to B.C."

The new budget gives the council an extra $5 million a year over the next three years.

The $1.5-million distribution was announced Monday in Oak Bay, in honour of the community’s former mayor, Nils Jensen.

Jensen died last month after a short battle with cancer. Jensen had been a strong advocate for the arts for years.

A full list of grant recipients is available on the BC Arts Council website.