A bat found on the grounds of a Central Saanich school last week has tested positive for rabies.

Island Health says several people who had direct contact with the animal have been given a preventative rabies vaccine.

The bat was discovered Sept. 4 at Keating Elementary school by members of an after-school care program.

Island Health says the area near a portable where the bat was found is not used during school hours and the health authority does not believe any school children came into contact with the infected animal during school hours.

Anyone who thinks they may have come into physical contact with this or any bat is asked to contact the Island Health Communicable Disease program immediately at 1-866-665-6626.

Parents and care-givers are asked to remind children not to touch wildlife, including bats.

In July, a 21-year-old Vancouver Island man died six weeks after contracting rabies from a bat.

It was the first case of a human dying after being infected by rabies in B.C. since 2003.