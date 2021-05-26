VICTORIA -- Dozens of firefighters from British Columbia are on their way to Manitoba as the Prairie province grapples with an early start to its wildfire season.

Approximately 41 firefighters and two support staff from the BC Wildfire Service are heading to Manitoba on Wednesday, according to a statement from B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy.

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces and countries when they need assistance fighting wildfires,” Conroy said in the statement Wednesday. “We are pleased to do that again now.”

The B.C. firefighters and support staff will remain within their own COVID-19 bubble while in Manitoba, conducting operations separately from the local firefighters, according to the ministry.

“Given the current fire situation in British Columbia, we have sufficient resources in place to respond appropriately to wildfire activity here,” said Conroy. “I am proud of the professionalism exhibited daily by BC Wildfire Service staff. They are fully committed to keeping people and communities safe — whether it’s here at home or elsewhere around the world.”

Wildfires in Manitoba have forced evacuations and triggered local states of emergency over the past two weeks, however recent cooler weather has helped firefighting crews gain the upper hand.