Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Feds to send $600 to some Canadians with disabilities
Couple's deaths, minutes apart, a reminder the pandemic isn't over, says Toronto doctor
Are Canadians ready to go cashless after coronavirus?
Trudeau offers $14B to provinces for COVID-19 efforts
Can I get a haircut? Are gyms open? What you can and can't do in each province
Most Canadians support testing everyone for COVID-19: poll
Ontario releasing details on 'Stage 2' of reopening businesses next week
WestJet to offer refunds to some customers
Quebec reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths, 255 new cases
Getting naked in quarantine: Interest peaks in nudist lifestyle during COVID-19 pandemic
Tam warns of 'explosive' second COVID-19 wave if reopening mishandled
Seniors will have to wait another month for COVID-19 aid payment
Executive at long-term care company dismissed after allegedly mocking family members of residents