VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. Monday.

The update comes three days after the most recent update, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced just one new case of COVID-19, and one more death.

Monday’s briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

As of Friday, B.C. had recorded a total of 2,632 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the same time period, 167 people in B.C. had died from the virus.

At the same time, as of June 5, 2,272 people had recovered from the novel coronavirus, leaving 193 active cases in the province.

Of those cases, 21 people were in hospital for treatment of the virus, including five people who required intensive care.

Last week, five outbreaks were ongoing at long-term care and assisted-living facilities in B.C. Meanwhile, public health teams were managing eight active community outbreaks.

The majority of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have been found in the province’s Lower Mainland. As of June 5, the Vancouver Coastal Health region had reported 908 cases while the Fraser Health region confirmed 1,335.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region had seen a total of 130 cases, the Interior Health region had reported 195 cases while the Northern Health region had confirmed 64 since the pandemic began.

As of last week, all 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health had been resolved, leaving no active cases on Vancouver Island.

However, Henry has been quick to note that some cases may be occurring that are not laboratory-confirmed and warned that every region in B.C. is still susceptible to an outbreak of coronavirus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available