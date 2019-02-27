

Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island





Wednesday was proclaimed Bullying Awareness Day as B.C. Premier Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming were joined by Victoria-area students, MLAs and the mother of Amanda Todd, whose teenage daughter died by suicide following an episode of online bullying.

The Ministry of Education announced it is investing $160,000 into the ERASE (Expect Respect and a Safe Education) website to provide over 190 online safety sessions to more than 19,000 students in grades 3-12 throughout the province.

“We should be focusing and making sure we stand with those who feel vulnerable and we say that we see them. We say that we care about them and we say not just on this day but every day, we will always stand with them,” said Horgan.

Students from Northridge Elementary School relayed an anti-bullying message through a dance performance, while Central Middle School students performed in a choir.

Reynolds secondary student Shauntelle Dick-Charleston read a poem that revealed her own experiences with bullying.

“To me it’s about spreading awareness for people who don’t have a voice yet," she said. "So that someone at least knows what they are going through and can share out what they are feeling. I’ve been bullied a lot when I was younger. So for me to get up there and just kind of say my feelings, it’s just helping out other kids."

Students were encouraged to speak out against negative online posts and to send a message of respect to others.