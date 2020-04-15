VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan is expected to give an update Wednesday on the province's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The premier's statements will be carried live beginning at 1:15 p.m. on this page and at CTV News Vancouver Island.

Horgan will be speaking from the B.C. legislature in Victoria and answering media questions via telephone.

The B.C. government extended the province's state of emergency to support the provincewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 31. That extension was in place until the end of the day yesterday, April 14.

The last time the premier took questions in front of cameras was Thursday, April 9, when the province announced it would set aside $5 million to expand mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan also used that press conference to highlight how B.C.'s film and television industry might benefit from B.C.'s handling of the pandemic compared with other North American film locations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.