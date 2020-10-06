VANCOUVER -- Thirteen mayors from British Columbia's largest cities want the province's political leaders to state their positions on four key issues including housing, addictions and transit.

The BC Urban Mayors' Caucus has sent letters to NDP Leader John Horgan, B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, the Green party's Sonia Furstenau and Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin.

The four are asked to outline their platforms on mental health and addictions, affordable housing, public transit and the fiscal relationship between local governments and the province.

The letter signed by Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, the caucus co-chairs, seeks a response by Monday, with the answers to be shared publicly the next day.

The mayors caucus, made up of the mayors of B.C.'s 13 largest cities, says the answers will help voters make an informed choice on Oct. 24.

The letter also seeks a meeting between the caucus and provincial party leaders, and follows their call for action on certain issues, which listed mental health as the most pressing problem facing B.C. communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2020.