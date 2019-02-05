B.C. Legislature resumes: Speech from the throne to be held Feb. 12
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 9:10AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 5, 2019 9:21AM PST
B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor has proclaimed that the Legislature will resume next Tuesday with the Speech from the Throne.
This session begins under the shadow of the ongoing probe into Legislative spending.
More to come...
Proclamations issued by @LGJanetAustin make it official: #BCLeg 3rd Session, 41st Parliament to be prorogued at 10am on Tuesday, Feb. 12; 4th Session to open at 2pm with #ThroneSpeech #BCpoli pic.twitter.com/9dSLGyAO48— BC Legislature (@BCLegislature) February 4, 2019