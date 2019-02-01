

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's auditor general says she has started a deep audit into allegations of inappropriate spending by two senior officials in the provincial legislature.

Carol Bellringer says she has concerns about why a rigorous system already in place did not pick up on alleged irregularities outlined in a report by Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Bellringer says she'll keep the public informed with regular reports as she goes through the process over about a year.

She says she's been assured of full co-operation by the Legislative Assembly Management Committee and will be looking to its members for direction about the scope of the audit.

The report by Plecas was released by the committee and alleges spending abuses by the clerk of the legislature Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz, who have been suspended while a police investigation is underway.

Both men have denied the allegations, calling them completely false and untrue, and said in a statement after the report was released that they'll provide a detailed response to the claims.