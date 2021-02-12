VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is unrolling an ambitious educational campaign in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at ski resorts.

The province says information on how to safely visit alpine destinations will be broadcast through TV ads, digital advertising, and through improved communication with resort employees.

The education campaign was developed by the province, six local governments, WorkSafeBC and the Canada West Ski Areas Association.

“I want to personally thank the ski industry and communities who have been working non-stop to save this ski season, and I know most people are doing the right thing to avoid spreading COVID-19,” said Tourism Minister Melanie Mark in a statement Friday.

“However, those who are mixing households, throwing parties and ignoring the rules are putting jobs, our economy and our health at risk,” she said. “Now is the time for each of us to step up and do our part so we can continue to enjoy all that ski communities have to offer.”

The province says it’s important that resort visitors do not host or attend any social gatherings, and that people abide by self-isolation rules if they are instructed to do so.

Ski resort employers are also expected to provide improved information and safety protocols for people working and living in ski communities, and will assist with contact tracing.

“We’re calling on everyone to be the reason we save our season,” said Jack Crompton, mayor of Whistler.

“Whistler doesn’t have an economy if we do not overcome COVID-19 transmission within our community,” he said. “That’s why it is so important each of us be conscious about not participating in situations where COVID-19 spreads. Take a COVID-19 rain cheque on après with friends.”

Across the province, the ski industry contributes $2 billion to the B.C. economy ever year, and employs more than 21,000 people.