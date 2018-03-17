

The Canadian Press





A B.C. man has been issued an $8,000 fine this week after mistakenly killing a grizzly bear while hunting for black bears.

Powell River Conservation Officer Andrew Anaka says Martin Chalupiak was bow hunting near Powell Lake when he fatally shot the bear in September 2016.

He says evidence suggested that Chalupiak was observing the bear for at least 15 minutes before shooting it and on Thursday he admitted in court he killed the grizzly during a closed season.

The fine will be delivered to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund, and Chalupiak was also handed 12-month probation and a ban on hunting in B.C. until he takes a hunting education program.