A hiker in the remote backcountry north of Powell River was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

A Quadra Island man was hiking and cycling alone in the Quatam River region, about 180 kilometres northeast of Powell River when he was surprised by the bear, conservation told CTV News.

Early reports say the hiker used a knife to fend off the attack.

Badly hurt, the man was able to find a work camp where staff began medical treatment. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Conservation officers have been sent to the remote area in hopes of locating the bear and any evidence of why the attack occurred.

There were no witnesses to the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.