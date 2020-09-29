VICTORIA -- B.C.’s top doctor will release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, health officials announced three more deaths related to the virus between Friday and Monday.

One of the victims was a man in his 60s who lived in the Island Health region and who died at home.

A total of 267 new COVID-19 case were also discovered in B.C. over the same time period.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of coronavirus cases to 8,908 since the pandemic began, and death toll to 233.

There are now 1,302 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 69 people who are in hospital for treatment, 22 of whom are receiving intensive care.

A total of 3,372 people are also under active public health monitoring due to exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

The Island Health region has seen a total of 206 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, five of those cases are considered active.

A total of 195 people who tested positive for the virus in the Island Health region – which includes Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and a portion of B.C.'s remote central coast – are considered recovered.

Across the province, A total of 7,346 people have recovered from the virus.

A detailed look at COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island can be found here.

