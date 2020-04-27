VICTORIA -- Health officials in B.C. will provide an update Monday on the latest in the province's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials will announce the most recent case numbers of the novel coronavirus, including how many new cases were discovered since Saturday and whether there were any deaths over the weekend.

The announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed on this page and at CTV News Vancouver Island.

During the latest update Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a staggering 95 new cases of the virus in the province. Henry, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, also reported two more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll to 100.

Most of British Columbia's coronavirus cases are located in the Lower Mainland. Some 853 people have tested positive for the virus in the Fraser Health region and 778 have tested positive in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region. Between them, those health authorities are responsible for all of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 160 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region, 115 in the Island Health region and 42 in Northern Health.

On Saturday morning, the B.C. government also announced a public safety order to dismantle homeless encampments in Vancouver and Victoria and move the people living in them to vacant hotel rooms, to help reduce the chance that COVID-19 could spread through those camps.

A total of 1,137 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now considered fully recovered, meaning there are 711 active cases in the province.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.