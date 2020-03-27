VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials have announced 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, as well as two additional deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The update on positive tests from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix came in a written statement Friday, after the pair spoke earlier in the day about the province's COVID-19 modelling.

Absent from the text update was an estimate of suspected cases that have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Of the 792 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in B.C., some 275 are now considered recovered and are no longer required to isolate themselves. That's an increase of 89 recoveries since Thursday.

