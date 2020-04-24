VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia announced four more deaths and 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday.

The new numbers bring the province's death toll from the novel coronavirus to 98 with 1,853 confirmed cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the latest developments in a joint statement late Friday afternoon.

“We are saddened to report four new COVID-19 related deaths in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions," the statement said.

Every health region in the province has confirmed cases, with 767 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 772 in the Fraser Health region and 114 in the Island Health region. There are 158 cases in the Interior Health region and 42 in the Northern Health region.

There remain several active outbreaks in the province, including at 20 long-term care facilities and three acute-care units.

“Public health teams are also providing support to a number of community outbreaks, and we expect to continue to see more cases in the coming days as contact tracing continues," the statement said.

Those community outbreaks include two employees at a Coquitlam poultry processing plant and 35 employees at a Vancouver poultry plant.

There are also 10 confirmed positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake oilsands project in Alberta and 78 inmates and staff confirmed positive at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre.

In all, 96 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 41 of those in intensive care.

“Maintaining a safe physical distance, washing hands frequently and staying home when ill continue to be the best things we can do to protect our communities and continue to bend the curve," Dix and Henry said.

“While our weekends are a time to unwind and relax, the exception is with these important health measures. As you get outside and safely spend time with loved ones, let’s continue to stay strong and show care and compassion to those around us, by ensuring we do not undo all of our hard work and sacrifice.”

As of Friday, 1,114 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to the province.