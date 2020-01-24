VICTORIA -- B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman says the provincial government plans to announce actions to reduce plastic waste in the coming weeks.

Heyman says in a statement that the government received 35,000 responses during its public engagement period on the topic, making it one of the biggest engagements since the NDP was elected in 2017.

The actions could include bans on several kinds of single-use packaging, expanding producer responsibility for plastic recycling, stepping up the bottle deposit system and other policy or regulatory changes.

Heyman says they will align with the efforts of local and regional governments and will require all levels of government to work together.