VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s New Democrats hold a commanding lead over the B.C. Liberals and Greens on the final day of the provincial election campaign, according to the latest poll results.

A survey published Friday by polling firm Leger found the NDP would capture 47 per cent of the vote among decided voters.

The survey, which asked 1,110 randomly chosen respondents about their voting intentions, found the Liberals held 36 per cent support, followed by the Greens with 14 per cent.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21 and found that half of those polled had already voted ahead of election day on Saturday.

More than one-third of respondents – 37 per cent – said NDP Leader John Horgan ran the best campaign, while 33 per cent said they didn’t know.

The NDP led among both men and women in the populous regions of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. The Liberals, however, led in the “rest of B.C.,” with leader Andrew Wilkinson and the party polling at 45 per cent support versus Horgan and the NDP’s 38 per cent.

The Greens and their leader Sonia Furstenau saw their strongest support – 20 per cent of voting intentions – on Vancouver Island.

The results showed support for the NDP holding fast throughout the campaign, with 47 per cent support at the end of September, rising to 50 per cent in early October and settling again at 47 per cent this week.

The Liberals saw a steady rise in support over the same time period, from 31 per cent in late September, to 35 per cent in early October and 36 per cent this week.

The Greens also saw a modest increase in voter support, rising from 12 per cent in late September and early October to 14 per cent this week.

The Leger poll carries a margin of error of 3 per cent, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.