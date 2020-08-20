VICTORIA -- B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming says the government has already worked to address some of the concerns raised Wednesday by the B.C. Teachers' Federation about the back-to-school plan.

Fleming says class sizes are already at record lows, ranging from averages of 18 students for kindergarten classes to 22.4 for grades 8 to 12.

He says the government has committed $45.6 million for enhanced cleaning, hand washing stations, reusable masks and other supplies.

The federation made a total of seven recommendations that include a reduction in class density and expansion of where and when mask-wearing will be required at school.