VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19 plus one epidemiologically linked case of the virus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,669 since the pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that there were no new deaths related to the virus, marking the fourth straight day that B.C. has not seen a pandemic-related death.

The province’s death toll stands at 167. The most recent death was recorded on June 5.

Henry added that there are just 183 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 16 people that required hospitalization.

Of those cases, four people required critical care.

Henry stressed that while B.C. is making significant progress in flattening its COVID-19 curve, the pandemic is still a pressing and universal issue.

“I want everybody to understand that the COVID-19 pandemic around us is far from over,” she said.

“The global case count continues to rise and many regions face a resurgence in cases.”

B.C.’s top doctor pointed out that Monday marked the highest single-day count of new cases of COVID-19 across the globe.

Henry stressed that all British Columbians should continue to practise the fundamental steps that can reduce the spread of the virus, like regular hand washing, physical distancing and staying home if you are feeling unwell.

“We haven’t seen it (new cases), thankfully, on Vancouver Island for some time, but that does not mean we are free of risk,” said Henry.

“When there’s virus risk anywhere, there’s virus risk everywhere.”

There have been no new COVID-19 outbreaks in the province’s health-care system or in the community over the past 24 hours.

However, outbreaks continue at four long-term and assisted living facilities, and public health teams are supporting six outbreaks in the community.

While outbreaks are ongoing at long-term care homes, Henry said that no new cases emerged in the long-term care system since Monday.

As B.C. continues to reopen its economy, health officials say they will continue to monitor and update reopening guidelines for businesses and restaurants.

B.C.’s top doctor says it is vital that the province balance public health with economic recovery.

“We will be revisiting all of the guidance that we have,” said Henry. She added that health officials across Canada are planning to hold a national review of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, with anti-racism demonstrations continuing to draw thousands together in Canadian cities, Henry stressed that bans on mass gatherings are still in effect.

Henry acknowledged that it was important for demonstrators to have their voices heard but asked that British Columbians keep in mind the risks to themselves and to others in their social bubbles.

In particular, she cautioned people to be careful if they had vulnerable family members or friends, or if they worked in settings that put them in contact with people who were more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

Anyone who attends a mass gathering is asked to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

The majority of COVID-19 cases are found in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. A total of 908 cases have been confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region while 1,370 cases have been reported in the Fraser Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region has seen 130 cases, the Interior Health region has confirmed 195 cases and the Northern Health region has reported 66.