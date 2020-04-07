VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,291.

Henry also announced four new deaths related to the virus, bringing the provincial total to 43.

None of the new cases or deaths were located in the Island Health region.

Meanwhile, B.C. currently has 138 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, 66 of whom are in critical care.

Henry added that with holidays like Easter approaching, it is important to continue physical distancing and to refrain from gathering in groups.

The provincial health officer said that while B.C.’s ban is currently on groups of 50 people or more, “coming together in even small groups can be problematic.”

Henry said that it is important that families continue to self-isolate, and to hold celebrations virtually at this time. She also encouraged residents to not travel to other towns and cities within the province during the long weekend.

Meanwhile, the provincial government says that British Columbians are still encouraged to contact their family doctors or emergency rooms if they require medical help.

“Many [people] are still managing chronic illness,” she said. “Do not be afraid because of COVID-19 to call for help if you need it.”

Henry said that people can make appointments with doctors online and through other resources at this time.

Dix added that the provincial government is continuing to procure medical and personal protective equipment for hospitals and health-care workers.

Dix also noted that hundreds of health-care workers have re-registered for work to help amid the pandemic, including doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.

The health minister echoed Dr. Henry’s call for caution during the upcoming holidays and asked that British Columbians commit to health orders issued by the province.

“While there’s been some evidence that we’re [bending the curve] we need to double down now,” he said.

“Let’s bend the curve not bend the rules. Let’s continue to be 100 per cent all in.”

As of Tuesday, there were 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region. Of those cases, 11 people required treatment in hospital.