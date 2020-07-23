VICTORIA -- Health officials announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 3,392 since the pandemic began.

One more person has died of the virus over the past 24 hours, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, bringing the province’s death toll to 190.

The victim resided in a long-term care home.

“Our condolences go out to the family and community of this person,” she said.

There are now 304 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 16 people who are in hospital for treatment, three of whom require critical care.

No new health-care outbreaks were announced Thursday, though two health-care outbreaks are ongoing, including one at a long-term care home and one at a hospital acute-care unit.

Henry said health authorities are continuing to monitor multiple community exposure events in the province, many of which are located in the Interior Health region.

Recent exposure events have led to a “surge” of cases this week, said Henry, which has caused more than 1,000 people to self-isolate at home due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

“These people in B.C. have had to close their businesses or miss work, isolate from their family and friends and not leave their homes unless they need medical care,” she said. “That is the impact."

The recent exposure events led Henry to develop a new provincial health order, which will launch in the coming days.

The new order will place a limit on how many guests can reserve or visit a vacation rental property, resort, house boat, or other short-term rental spaces.

The order will be in effect across B.C., said Henry.

“This is not just a local issue. The issue of large groups of people going to Air BnBs or rental properties or resorts is being seen in all regions of B.C.,” she said, adding that recent exposure events in the province’s interior merely “highlighted” the issue.

While health officials say the recent rise in coronavirus cases is concerning, British Columbia is still in a position to manage new transmissions.

“We can take confidence in B.C., knowing that we can turn this around,” said Henry.

Henry said that fundamental health measures, like physical distancing, wearing masks when in close quarters and sticking to consistent, small social circles will help limit the spread of COVID-19.

British Columbians should “call out” their friends and “support them” if they are not following health guidelines, she added.

“Everyone deserves a fun summer and I think we need it,” said Henry. “But we also need to have a safe summer.”

Most COVID-19 cases have been located in the province’s Lower Mainland, with 1,051 recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 1,750 confirmed in the Fraser Health region.

The Island Health region has now seen 142 cases since the pandemic began, an increase of one since Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has reported 315 cases while the Northern Health region has confirmed 77.

A total of 2,898 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.