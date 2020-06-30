VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths related to the virus.

The new cases bring B.C.'s total coronavirus count to 2,916 cases since the pandemic began.

In that same time, 174 people have died of COVID-19, with the last reported death on Friday.

In total, 981 cases have been found in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 1,538 were found in the Fraser Health region.

On Vancouver Island, there have been 131 cases confirmed, while the Interior has seen 201 cases and the Northern Health region has seen 65 cases.

There remain 152 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the latest numbers in a joint statement Tuesday.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Henry and Dix.

There remain four active outbreaks of the virus in B.C care homes and one outbreak in an acute-care facility.

"Today is a positive day for all British Columbians. With the necessary pieces in place, long-term care facilities and seniors assisted-living residences can now begin allowing visitors," the health officials said.

"British Columbians have flattened the curve."

The pair reminded British Columbians to follow the province's public health guidelines around social gatherings on the Canada Day holiday.

"Tomorrow, as we all celebrate Canada Day, we remind everyone to follow the rules for safe social interactions, limit your interactions and keep your bubbles small, maintain a safe distance from others and stay home if you are feeling ill," they said.

"While this will be a different Canada Day for all of us, there are many virtual celebrations being planned and other fun ways to safely connect with friends and family. By doing our part, we can continue to keep our curve flat and protect our communities and those we care for most."

There remain 152 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 18 patients in hospital, four of them in intensive care.