VICTORIA -- For the eighth consecutive day, B.C. has added more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 to its total.

In a written statement Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown announced 287 more cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths.

There are now 2,316 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 87 people who are hospitalized with the disease, 25 of whom are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13,875 cases in B.C. and 261 deaths.

Henry and Brown also announced two new outbreaks of the coronavirus, one in a health-care facility and one in the broader community.

The health-care outbreak is at PICS assisted-living facility in Surrey, which just saw a previous outbreak end less than a week ago.

The community outbreak is at the Okanagan Men's Centre, which is described on its website as a Christian residential program for people with a history of addiction.

The health officials did not say in their statement how many people at the centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two outbreaks - at Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion in White Rock and at Delta Hospital - have been declared over, Henry and Brown said.

That leaves B.C. with 21 ongoing outbreaks in assisted-living or long-term care facilities and one in acute care.

The number of active cases in B.C. represents a slight decrease from the total seen Tuesday, as the province's 287 new cases were offset by 290 recoveries.

A total of 11,244 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., Henry and Brown said Wednesday.

The pair's statement reiterated the logic behind the new public health order limiting gatherings inside private homes to immediate family members and a "safe six" group of regular contacts.

“Our COVID-19 safety efforts start at home, and recently we have seen a number of new cases and clusters directly connected to social events in private homes," Henry and Brown's statement reads.

"The new order is about ensuring what happens in our homes is in step with what we are doing elsewhere," they said. "Just as we need to keep our groups to no more than six when we go to restaurants, we must also keep our groups small at home."

B.C.'s second wave of COVID-19 has seen a surge in the number of cases reported daily. The province has added more than 200 cases to its total every day since Oct. 21. Before that, it had never seen a jump of more than 200 cases in 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, there are 5,358 people under "active public health monitoring" because of exposure to known cases of the coronavirus.

Most of B.C.'s cases have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 7,863 recorded in the Fraser Health region and 4,545 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 727 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, 399 in Northern Health and 253 in Island Health. Another 88 cases have been recorded in B.C. among people who reside outside Canada.