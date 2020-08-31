VICTORIA -- The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (AGGV) and the Gallery Associates are set to launch the 67th House Tour fundraiser this fall.

The annual house tour event raises funds for AGGV exhibitions and educational events. This year, due to COVID-19, the tour will be an online experience and will showcase a beautiful 1916 Italian Renaissance home, designed by Canadian architect Samuel Maclure.

The house, known as Blair Gowie, was built by the founders of Butchart Gardens for their daughter, Jennie Butchart and husband Harry Ross. It sits on a rocky knoll surrounded by a mature oak tree canopy in the heart of Oak Bay.

Well-known Victoria appraiser Alison Ross will host the tour along with homeowners Bruce Wilkin and Ann Hillyer. Together, they will guide viewers through the home, showcasing updated features, furnishings and their art collection.

The home was recently restored and updated by the homeowners. Wilkin, an award-winning designer and builder himself, will share some of his experiences and choices when it came to renovating the house.

“This year’s video format means the tour can be watched from the safety and comfort of your own home, and I think that viewers will find it to be a more intimate experience as the homeowners share how they achieved the magnificent restoration and display their stunning artwork in the home,” said Bev Kallstrom, 2020 Art Gallery House Tour Video Edition co-chair.

The video will be available for viewing between Sept. 20 and Oct. 30. Tickets are $10 for a "supporting ticket" and $35 for a "key supporting ticket."

Tickets and more information are available here.