VICTORIA -- Staff and students at another Nanaimo school have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Nanaimo District Secondary School says the exposures occurred on Dec. 2, 3 and 4.

The school, located at 355 Wakesiah Ave., is the fourth school in the city to report an exposure this month.

Island Health says three schools in Nanaimo saw COVID-19 exposure events in the first week of December.

Randerson Ridge Elementary, Forest Park Elementary and Wellington Secondary School have all reported exposures to confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 1.

Each COVID-19 exposure has been limited to a single confirmed case of the virus at each school, according Island Health.

At Randerson Ridge Elementary, the exposure is believed to have taken place on Dec. 2, 3 and 4.

At Forest Park, the exposure was occurred from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and at Wellington Secondary School, Island Health says exposures occurred on Dec. 3 and 4.

Island Health says families with children at the schools do not need to take any actions unless they are contacted by public health staff.

Students and staff should continue to attend school unless instructed otherwise.

Island Health lists all school exposure notifications on its website. Each exposure notice remains on the website until two weeks after each school’s last exposure date.