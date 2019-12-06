VICTORIA – A community favourite holiday tradition is returning to Vancouver Island this weekend. The 21st annual IEOA (Island Equipment Owners Association) Light Convoy and Food Drive will be rolling through Victoria to Langford on Saturday, Dec . 9.

The annual light parade features 80 commercial trucks decked out in Christmas lights and ornamentation driving from Ogden Point through Oak Bay and downtown Victoria all the way to Langford in the West Shore.

The 35-kilometre light convoy also doubles as a food drive for local food banks. Islanders looking to get into the holiday spirit can bring cash or food donations to the parade, or donate online at the IEOA website here.

The annual IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive is scheduled to start in Ogden Point at 5:45 p.m. and finish at the Western Speedway in Langford at 8:30 p.m.

The full light convoy schedule can be found online here, and a list of donation stations that will be open on Saturday can be found here.