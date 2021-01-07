VICTORIA -- A feeling Josh Hylden hasn’t had in a long time has been washing over him for nearly 24 hours, and he doesn’t like it.

Hylden, who grew up in Alabama before moving to Vancouver Island, says he feels disgusted by the actions of Trump supporters who ransacked the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

"It broke my heart,” said Hylden. “I did not think we would get to the point were a mob of thousands would descend on the nation’s capitol."

Thursday, reaction continued to trickle down from Capitol Hill. U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced he would resign amid harsh criticism over a lack of preparedness to deal with the violent mob.

As expats across B.C. and Canadian politicians swiftly condemned the actions of these violent rioters, a former island politician says he lived through the ugly and historic day.

"There was a real sense of foreboding and tenseness,” said Dr. Keith Martin, the former Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca MP who moved to Washington D.C. eight years ago to run a global health organization.

Martin says roving groups of armed Trump supporters have been terrorizing parts of the city for days.

The former Island politician says before Wednesday’s ransacking of the capitol, he was verbally assaulted by a group who wanted him to remove his mask.

Martin says he now fears that the worst is yet to come.

“Those folks said, ‘We are bringing guns.’ So, what these individuals believe in they still believe in, that isn’t going away.”