All major Vancouver Island ferries cancelled after 3 p.m.
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday Aug. 26, 2011. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VICTORIA -- BC Ferries says all sailings on its major routes will cease at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to high winds.
The cancelled routes include all sailings between Tsawwassen and southern Vancouver Island.
Across the South Island, Environment Canada says that a deep low pressure system will bring potentially damaging southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h in the evening before easing Thursday morning.
Ferries spokesperson Tessa Humphries says travellers should check the status of sailings on other routes before heading to the terminal.
Travellers looking to sail to or from the island tomorrow morning are also advised to check the status on the BC Ferries website as cancellations could continue into Thursday.