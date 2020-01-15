VICTORIA -- BC Ferries says all sailings on its major routes will cease at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to high winds.

The cancelled routes include all sailings between Tsawwassen and southern Vancouver Island.

Across the South Island, Environment Canada says that a deep low pressure system will bring potentially damaging southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h in the evening before easing Thursday morning.

#BCFHeadsUp #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay Please know that sailings in both directions will be cancelled for the rest of the day, starting at 3:00pm, due to adverse weather. More info will be posted to the #TravelAdvisory page on our website here: https://t.co/HLnr1GSyif ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 15, 2020

Ferries spokesperson Tessa Humphries says travellers should check the status of sailings on other routes before heading to the terminal.

Travellers looking to sail to or from the island tomorrow morning are also advised to check the status on the BC Ferries website as cancellations could continue into Thursday.