Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
PM Trudeau warns of COVID-19 emergency benefit 'scam'
Why do some people exposed to coronavirus get sick and others don't?
U.S. becomes nation with highest number of COVID-19 cases
Abortion access will be maintained across Canada amid COVID-19 outbreak
When will Canada pass the peak of COVID-19? Even the experts don't know
Ontario premier slams high-end Toronto grocery store for selling $30 Lysol wipes
B.C. identifies 66 new COVID-19 cases, bringing provincial total to 725
Experts skeptical of study connecting blood type to COVID-19 risk
'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic
Emergency benefits: What each province is offering during the COVID-19 pandemic
Woman intentionally coughed on US$35,000 in food at grocery store: Pa. police
Ontario's COVID-19 death toll rises to 15, province adds 170 new cases
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec jump to more than 1,600; two new deaths reported
Quebec grocery stores kick out returning snowbird not self-isolating despite mandatory COVID-19 quarantine
Bank of Canada says retailers shouldn't refuse cash amid COVID-19 outbreak