After 55 years of service, the Royal Canadian Air Force has retired its Sea King helicopters with a final flight over Vancouver Island.

Beginning at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, the helicopters flew over Patricia Bay up to Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville and Qualicum

The aircraft, which are the longest-serving in the Canadian military, are being retired as the air force transitions to modern Cyclone helicopters.

In a news release, Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, called the retirement a "truly historic" day for the air force.

"No other fleet has served as long as the Sea King, and its 55 years of service are a monument not only to its durability and capability, but to the men and women who operated, maintained and otherwise supported this incredible helicopter," he said.