Air force bids farewell to Sea King helicopters with retirement flight
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 2:18PM PST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 3:14PM PST
After 55 years of service, the Royal Canadian Air Force has retired its Sea King helicopters with a final flight over Vancouver Island.
Beginning at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, the helicopters flew over Patricia Bay up to Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville and Qualicum
The aircraft, which are the longest-serving in the Canadian military, are being retired as the air force transitions to modern Cyclone helicopters.
In a news release, Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, called the retirement a "truly historic" day for the air force.
"No other fleet has served as long as the Sea King, and its 55 years of service are a monument not only to its durability and capability, but to the men and women who operated, maintained and otherwise supported this incredible helicopter," he said.