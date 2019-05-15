

CTV Vancouver Island





The man accused of murdering a young woman in a violent encounter in Brentwood Bay is now facing two additional charges.

Alan Charles Chapman has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault against the murder victim's uncle, John Caruana, and her boyfriend Justin Booth.

Emily Caruana's body was discovered in a Meadow Lark Lane home on Sunday. The other two victims were found severely injured at the scene.

Chapman was arrested shortly after and charged with first-degree murder.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday in Victoria.

Investigators have yet to divulge any information about the motivation of the violent weekend murder, but say they do not believe the attack was random.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has taken control of the investigation and police expect to be on scene for days.

Chapman's next court date is scheduled for May 29 in Victoria.