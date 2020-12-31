DUNCAN -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Duncan, B.C., on New Year’s Eve.

The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department and crews from nearby fire departments were dispatched to the building, located in the 2500-block of Lewis Street, on Thursday afternoon.

Ten ground ambulances and one air ambulance also rushed to the scene, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

Once there, paramedics tended to a total of eight people. Six people were taken to hospital in stable condition, one person was rushed to hospital in serious condition and an eighth person was flown to hospital in critical condition by an air ambulance.

A restaurant owner across the street says fire trucks arrived at the scene just after 1 p.m. Witnesses say they could see flames coming from the building.

Images from traffic cameras in the area show a cloud of smoke rising form the apartment building.

"I am anticipating that the CVRD will receive a formal request for emergency support services from the Incident Commander in the very near future," said Cowichan Valley Regional District Communications and Engagement Manager Kris Schumacher. "We will be establishing a reception centre at the nearby Cowichan Community Centre."

