75-year-old Oak Bay woman charged with impaired driving, refusing breath sample
Police found the vehicle parked one metre from the curb with the suspect driver behind the wheel. (Oak Bay police)
VICTORIA -- A 75-year-old woman in Oak Bay has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly refusing to provide a breath sample on Saint Patrick’s Day.
The Oak Bay Police Department says officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in a white Nissan Versa in the 1900-block of Bee Street, near the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, around 9 p.m. on March 17.
Police found the vehicle parked one metre from the curb with the suspect driver behind the wheel.
Officers began an impaired-driving investigation but the woman refused to provide a breath sample, according to police.
The woman was charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample. She was also issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her car was impounded.
British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all liquor sales in the province to cease at 8 p.m. on Saint Patrick’s Day in an effort to curb social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.