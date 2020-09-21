VICTORIA -- Health officials on Vancouver Island identified seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in Island Health to 203 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 11 active cases of the coronavirus in Island Health, according to data the health authority released Monday. The total number of cases represent a 13-case increase over the 10 days since Sept. 11.

Seven of those active cases are in the Central Vancouver Island region, which includes Tofino, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Parksville, Lake Cowichan and Duncan.

Three of the active cases are in the North Island, which stretches from Courtenay-Comox to Port Hardy, while a single case is active in the South Island, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The South Island region has recorded 76 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the North Island has recorded 68 cases and the Central Island has recorded 59 cases.

As of Monday, the South Island's most recent reported symptoms were detected six days ago, while the Central Island's most recent symptoms were reported eight days ago, and the North Island's last confirmed symptoms were reported three days ago.

Five people have died of COVID-19 and 187 people have fully recovered in the Island Health region.