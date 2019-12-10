VICTORIA -- The District of Saanich is looking for contractors to complete the construction on its Shelbourne Street Improvement Project, with construction starting in the spring.

Once the project is complete Shelbourne Street is going to look quite different.

There will be bike lanes that run the entire length of the corridor, with half of them being protected lanes and the other half buffer bike lanes.

The street will be lined with new sidewalks and new pedestrian crossings. For vehicle traffic, signals will be timed better along the corridor to improve flow. New transit stops will also be established with all-new shelters.

“Overall it’s going to be a safer street for all users,” said Harley Machielse, director of engineering with the district. “We’re even going to install new landscaping and trees where we can.”

It will be a three-phase project, with each phase taking 12 to 14 months to complete.

The first phase will be the stretch between Mckenzie Avenue to Torquay Drive. Phase two will be North Dairy Road to Pear Street and phase three will be Pear Street to McKenzie Avenue.

“The reason the phases are broken up like they are is because of the underground utilities that needs to be replaced,” said Machielse. “We have water, sewer and drainage for the entire corridor running along Shelbourne Street and now we’re in the position address it.”

The majority, 65 per cent, of Shelbourne Street will remain four lanes while the rest will be three lanes with a centre turn lane. The portion with three lanes will be the span stretching north from Mckenzie Avenue to Torquay Drive.

Machielse told CTV News that some trees will need to come down but will be replaced under Saanich’s tree protection bylaw. Under the bylaw, trees will be replaced on a three-to-one basis and where able, trees will be replanted on Shelbourne Street.

The total budget for the project is $50 million with a projected completion date of 2022.