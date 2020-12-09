VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials have confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Wednesday.

There are now 158 active cases of the virus across Vancouver Island. Fifty-seven of those cases are found in the South Island, 71 have been confirmed in the Central Island and 30 are currently active in the North Island.

Twelve people are currently in hospital for treatment of the virus on Vancouver Island, four of whom require critical care.

Across the province, 619 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths related to the virus were detected over the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, 559 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

“This brings such intense sadness to us all,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “My condolences go out to the families, care providers and communities that have lost a loved one.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Island Health region has seen a total of 740 cases of COVID-19.

Seven people in the health authority have died of the virus during that time, while 575 have recovered.

Wednesday’s update came after health officials outlined B.C.’s plans to roll out the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that is expected to arrive in the province next week.