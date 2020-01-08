VICTORIA -- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled off the coast of Vancouver Island Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:20 p.m., the quake was centred approximately 215 kilometres west of Port Hardy, on the northern tip of the island, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres, according to Earthquakes Canada.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.8 on 08 Jan at 12:20 PST.



Details : https://t.co/I5kiKAXHST



215 km W of Port Hardy, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 8, 2020

No damage has been reported and a tsunami is not expected, according to the agency.

The latest shaker comes exactly two weeks after a rash of seismic activity in the area.

A pair of earthquakes struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island on Christmas Day, marking nine total quakes in the area over a three-day period.