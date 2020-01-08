4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island
Thee quake was centred approximately 215 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C. (Earthquakes Canada)
VICTORIA -- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled off the coast of Vancouver Island Wednesday afternoon.
At 12:20 p.m., the quake was centred approximately 215 kilometres west of Port Hardy, on the northern tip of the island, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres, according to Earthquakes Canada.
No damage has been reported and a tsunami is not expected, according to the agency.
The latest shaker comes exactly two weeks after a rash of seismic activity in the area.
A pair of earthquakes struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island on Christmas Day, marking nine total quakes in the area over a three-day period.