VICTORIA -- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rumbled off the coast of northern Vancouver Island early Monday morning.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake happened at approximately 5:43 a.m., roughly 179 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

Environment Canada says that there are no reports of damage and that "none would be expected" after the earthquake shook some five kilometres underneath the ocean's surface.

The agency says that no tsunami is expected following the quake.

Monday's rumbling marks the third earthquake with a magnitude greater than 4.0 reported off B.C.'s coast since the start of 2020.

On Jan. 24, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near Tofino, and on Jan. 8, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.