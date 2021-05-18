VICTORIA -- Victoria police asked commuters to avoid a stretch of Government Street after a four-vehicle collision sent several people to hospital Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Government Street and Chatham Street.

Four vehicles and six people were involved in the crash, according to police. Three people have since been taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The street reopened to traffic around 5 p.m.