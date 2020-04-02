VICTORIA -- Six more people are dead from the novel coronavirus in British Columbia, health officials announced Thursday, as the total number of identified cases worldwide topped one million.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new deaths at her daily briefing on the pandemic. A total of 31 people have now died from the virus in the province.

Thursday's new deaths surpassed the five deaths health officials announced on Tuesday, making the last 24 hours the deadliest period of the pandemic in B.C. so far.

Henry also announced 55 new positive tests for the virus, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province to 1,121.

Of those, 149 are in hospital with the virus and 68 are in intensive care units around the province.

Four of the six new deaths announced Thursday happened in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, where all of the deaths in the province had been recorded until now.

The remaining two deaths were recorded on Vancouver Island, the first time anyone has died from the virus in the province outside the Lower Mainland.

The majority of B.C.'s total positive tests for COVID-19 have been found in the Lower Mainland, with 525 recorded in Vancouver Coastal Health and 386 in Fraser Health.

There are also 21 long-term care homes across those two regions where outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have been discovered. Many of those who have died in the province have been residents of such facilities.

Elsewhere in B.C., there have been 72 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Island Health region, 121 in the Interior Health region and 17 in the Northern Health region.

On Thursday, Henry also announced a new "community outbreak" in the Interior Health region: An inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre has tested positive for the virus, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.