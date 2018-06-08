

CTV Vancouver Island





No damage was expected after a 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Saturna Island Friday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The quake struck about 34 kilometres east of Duncan and 21 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen at 10:09 a.m., the agency said.

It hit at a depth of 58.56 kilometres.

Light shaking was reportedly felt by residents in the Southern Gulf Islands, southern Vancouver Island and North Vancouver.

There were no reports of damage and none expected, Earthquakes Canada said.