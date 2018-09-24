

The Canadian Press





Transport Canada has awarded more than $17-million to remove contaminated soil from Victoria's Laurel Point Park, the site of a former paint factory.

Liberal MP for Vancouver-Quadra, Joyce Murray, speaking on behalf of Transport Minister Mark Garneau, made the announcement Saturday.

A paint factory that existed on the site from 1906 until 1975 left contaminants in the soil, which continue to pose a threat to marine life.

About 35,000 cubic metres of contaminated soil will be removed as part of the cleanup.