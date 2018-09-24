$17-million committed to clean up soil at former Victoria paint factory
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 10:12AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 11:18AM PDT
Transport Canada has awarded more than $17-million to remove contaminated soil from Victoria's Laurel Point Park, the site of a former paint factory.
Liberal MP for Vancouver-Quadra, Joyce Murray, speaking on behalf of Transport Minister Mark Garneau, made the announcement Saturday.
A paint factory that existed on the site from 1906 until 1975 left contaminants in the soil, which continue to pose a threat to marine life.
About 35,000 cubic metres of contaminated soil will be removed as part of the cleanup.