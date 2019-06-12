

CTV Vancouver Island





A Belgian couple on their honeymoon got a rude welcome to Nanaimo when their $15,000 electric bike was stolen last weekend.

The bike was reportedly taken from the back of the motorhome they were using when the couple went to explore Colliery Dam Park.

The motorhome was parked in the upper parking lot and the theft happened between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

The bike is a Pivot Cycle Shuttle E-Bike with a blue and black frame with yellow writing, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Anyone with information on the location of the bike or who may be responsible for the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.