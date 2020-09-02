VANCOUVER -- There have been 104 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia in the last 24 hours, but no additional deaths, health officials announced Wednesday.

B.C. has now recorded a total of 5,952 cases and 209 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There are currently 1,127 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 33 people in hospital with the virus, the highest total B.C. has seen since May. Fourteen people are in intensive care with COVID-19.

Wednesday's written update from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also included 101 additional recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the province's total to 4,605 and leaving B.C.'s active caseload just three higher than it was Tuesday, though still at a new all-time high.

Public health officials are monitoring 2,786 people because of known exposures to COVID-19, Dix and Henry said.

The pair also announced a new outbreak of the virus at Surrey Memorial Hospital, which Fraser Health had announced earlier in the day.

Another outbreak - at Langley Memorial Hospital - has been declared over, leaving the province with a total of 10 outbreaks in health-care facilities, eight of which are long-term care or assisted-living homes. The other two are acute-care facilities. All 10 are located in the Fraser Health region.

There have been no new community outbreaks of the virus, but public exposures to COVID-19 continue to be reported. Henry and Dix used their statement Wednesday to urge B.C. residents to "redouble" their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

"Getting back to work and back to school is also about getting back to the basics with our COVID-19 safety measures," the pair said. "Take some time to think about your personal circumstances and those of your family. Who may be vulnerable to severe illness and what are you doing to protect them? With each of us doing our part, we can protect our communities, our elders and our loved ones."

Wednesday's update marks the sixth time B.C. has announced 100 or more newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in a 24-hour period, and it comes on the heels of a day in which B.C. announced its lowest daily caseload in more than two weeks. All six days with 100 or more cases have happened since Aug. 15.

Since the start of the pandemic, most cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have been found in the Lower Mainland. There have been 3,112 in the Fraser Health region and 1,974 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 445 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, 178 in Island Health and 164 in Northern Health.

There have also been 79 cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. among people who reside outside Canada.