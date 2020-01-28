VICTORIA -- Instead of a computer, Connie Isherwood still uses a typewriter in her office. She says she was first taught to type by listening to music. "We had to keep in time to the [rhythm of the song]," she explains before humming along.

Perhaps she caught on quickly because she was a drummer in an all-woman big band called 'Eight Gorgeous Girls'. "[I played] the snare-drum and base-drum and all the cymbals crashing," Connie laughs as she pretends to hit each one.

She performed with the group across western Canada, from B.C. to Manitoba. After enduring four months of touring, Connie decided to return to her previous job as a legal secretary.

"I think the call of law was greater!" she laughs.

After World War II, Connie started law school. She studied with eight woman and 200 men before graduating top of her class and pursuing general civil law. "Which means a bit of everything except criminal," she explains before laughing. "I left criminal for the boys to do!"

Connie met her late husband in law school. They had two boys and opened their own practice, Isherwood and Holmes. Connie still works there every weekday with countless clients, despite turning 100 years old.

She is B.C.'s eldest practicing lawyer.

One of her big birthday celebrations was at a local pub. After blowing out all 100 candles on the cake, she relished meeting all the well-wishers. Connie says it’s the people that keeps her practicing, with no intention of retiring.

"I enjoy meeting the people – achieving the goal of helping them out," she explains.

That's why Connie is willing to offer her three secrets to longevity.

"Number one, keep breathing," she says. "Number two, keep working. You got to keep active. It’s good for the body, good for the mind."

Number three – she says – is keep positive. Living a long-life is one thing. Living a long and happy life is another. To do that – instead of looking into a law book – this former musician suggests listening to one particular song.

"Oh keep on smiling," she starts singing before beaming broadly. "'Cause when you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you!"