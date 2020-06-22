VICTORIA -- One person was taken to a local hospital on Saturday after a collision was caused by someone falling asleep while behind the wheel near Langford.

The crash occurred at roughly 7:20 a.m. on the Trans Canada Highway near the Six Mile Road offramp.

According to the West Shore RCMP, the collision occurred after a driver that was travelling southbound was “side swiped” by another driver heading in the same direction.

The crash caused the side-swiped vehicle to collide with the highway’s centre median. The impact caused “significant body damage” to the vehicle, a Chevrolet Metro hatchback. The driver was then taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the unconscious driver was unharmed in the crash. Their vehicle, a Saturn SL1, also sustained significant damage.

Mounties say that the driver of the Saturn “admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel” and was issued traffic tickets for driving without due care and failure to produce a driver’s licence.

Police say that alcohol and drug impairment are not considered factors of the crash.